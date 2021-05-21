XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 27,300 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

