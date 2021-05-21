PRiVCY 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $780.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $122,366.40 and $780.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

