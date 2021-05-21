Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on FREE shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,635,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

