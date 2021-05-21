Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $306.14 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00014912 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $306.14 million and approximately $181.73 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.01074933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.68 or 0.09387601 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

