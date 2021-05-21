Hxro (HXRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $126.38 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Hxro has a market cap of $126.38 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.01074933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.68 or 0.09387601 BTC.

HXRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

