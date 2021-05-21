Truist Securities Raises NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target to $53.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

