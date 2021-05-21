J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

JCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

JCOM opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $157,000.

J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

