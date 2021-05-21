Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

STOR stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

