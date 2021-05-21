Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $67.27 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

