iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 1,104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USIG stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.