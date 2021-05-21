Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 22,592 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAW. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,871,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,139,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,567,000 after acquiring an additional 140,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

Shares of DWAW opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.