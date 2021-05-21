Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $76.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,565.48, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

