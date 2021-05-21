Vesper (VSP) Trading 42.3% Lower Over Last Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Vesper has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $17.87 or 0.00043459 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $60.40 million and $3.95 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.00 or 0.00430371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00211788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.01004779 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00030055 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,379,217 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

