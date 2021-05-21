ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.