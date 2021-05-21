Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.08). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 850%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE ATI opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.