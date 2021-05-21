The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.