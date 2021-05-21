Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$104.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.04. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

