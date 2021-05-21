Kush Finance Market Cap Tops $192,412.17 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $192,412.17 and $46.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.00 or 0.00430371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00211788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.01004779 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,671 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

