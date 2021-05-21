11,228 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. The TJX Companies comprises 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

