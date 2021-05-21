Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

