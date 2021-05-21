Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. CWM LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SSNC opened at $74.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

