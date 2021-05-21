Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

NYSE PH opened at $305.13 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $163.86 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.84 and a 200-day moving average of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

