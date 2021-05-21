Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

