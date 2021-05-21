Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

