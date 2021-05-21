Parnassus Investments CA Has $21.27 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $501.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.03. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $372.61 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

