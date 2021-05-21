OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from an underperformer rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.67 on Monday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.