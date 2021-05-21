Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.44.

Get Grubhub alerts:

GRUB opened at $59.00 on Monday. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter worth about $5,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 236.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grubhub by 15.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,272,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 165,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.