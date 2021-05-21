DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,816 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock worth $563,605,072 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $318.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $903.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.13.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

