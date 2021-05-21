Round Table Services LLC Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 340.5% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 150.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC stock opened at $665.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.02. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $313.10 and a fifty-two week high of $673.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.