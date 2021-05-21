Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

