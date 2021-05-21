Round Table Services LLC Invests $297,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $254.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

