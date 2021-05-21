Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

