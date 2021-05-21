Round Table Services LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,903,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,755,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of RBLX opened at $76.33 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

