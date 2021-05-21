Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

