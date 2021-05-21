BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.