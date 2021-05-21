LAIX (LAIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. LAIX has set its Q1 2021 guidance at – EPS.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect LAIX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LAIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAIX opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. LAIX has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.