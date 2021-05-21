LAIX (LAIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. LAIX has set its Q1 2021 guidance at – EPS.
LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect LAIX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE LAIX opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. LAIX has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.65.
About LAIX
LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.
Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.