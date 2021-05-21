Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of PTON opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.35. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,168 shares of company stock worth $69,129,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

