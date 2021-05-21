Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PSHG stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

