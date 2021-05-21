Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,705 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

ESS opened at $288.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

