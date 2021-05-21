Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 83,481 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.35% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $34,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

