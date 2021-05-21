Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 288,748 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

