Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 18,418 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.54 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76.

