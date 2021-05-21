iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

