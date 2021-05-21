Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,929,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839,576 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $209,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

