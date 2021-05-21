12,676 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

