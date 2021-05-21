M&T Bank Corp Sells 30,826 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

