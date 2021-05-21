Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,747 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 250,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of VMware worth $247,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

VMW opened at $161.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

