Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 480,062 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $261,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Shares of MAA opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

