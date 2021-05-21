Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,747 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 250,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of VMware worth $247,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

VMW opened at $161.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

