Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,354 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $271,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.